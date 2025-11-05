NTT to Establish Company for Self-Driving Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese telecommunications company NTT Inc. has said it will establish a new company in December to promote the practical application of self-driving technology.

The new company, NTT Mobility Inc., aims to begin offering services such as procuring autonomous vehicles and supporting their operation for local governments and transportation companies by fiscal 2027.

NTT Mobility will consolidate the self-driving technologies and expertise from NTT group companies, which have so far carried out more than 35 demonstration projects across Japan.

In cooperation with automakers and system developers, NTT hopes to put so-called Level 4 autonomous driving, or unmanned driving under certain conditions, into practical use.

The Japanese government has set a target of making autonomous driving services available at 100 locations nationwide by fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]