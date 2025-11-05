GSDF Signs Pact with Akita to Help Capture Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Akita prefectural government to dispatch troops to the northeastern Japan prefecture to help capture wild bears amid a spate of attacks on people.

The GSDF members are expected to begin operations as early as later on Wednesday in the city of Kazuno.

The GSDF troops plan to expand their activities to other areas where support has been requested by the prefectural government, including the cities of Kitaakita and Odate, as well as the town of Happo.

Under the agreement, which is effective until Nov. 30 and specifies the scope of activities and the division of responsibilities, troops from the 21st infantry regiment at the GSDF's Camp Akita will transport and install box traps as well as check whether bears have been caught.

They will also transport bears killed after being caught. To ensure safety, the members will be required to carry bear repellent spray and other equipment, and hunting association members will accompany the GSDF troops.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]