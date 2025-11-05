Takaichi Denies Replacing Scandal-Hit Deputy Govt Spokesperson

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that she will not replace Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato, a House of Councillors lawmaker involved in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush funds" scandal.

In a question-and-answer session on her policy speech, delivered Oct. 24, during a plenary meeting of the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Takaichi offered "a sincere apology" for the confusion caused by the selection of Sato for the government post.

Shunichi Mizuoka, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's lawmakers in the Upper House, noted that Sato has yet to face an election since he was found to be among the LDP members involved in the political funds scandal. "The prime minister's responsibility for appointing him is in question," Mizuoka said, asking if she believes Sato is qualified for the key cabinet post.

Takaichi responded that Sato "deeply regretted his actions and has given explanations to the public on various occasions." She added that she hopes Sato will be given an opportunity for "a fresh start."

Sato has been unable to attend the Upper House's proceedings as a deputy chief cabinet secretary, in the face of rejection from the opposition side.

