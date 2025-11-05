Japan Panel Begins Fiscal 2026 Budget Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--A subcommittee of a finance ministry advisory panel Wednesday started discussions to formulate the Japanese government's budget for fiscal 2026, which starts in April next year.

It will be the first budget compiled under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration. She has pledged to pursue an aggressive yet responsible fiscal policy.

Budget requests from government ministries and agencies under former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reached a record high of over 122 trillion yen, reflecting increased spending aimed at boosting wages and addressing inflation.

With expectations for even greater fiscal spending, balancing fiscal soundness with expansion will be a key challenge.

In her policy speech to parliament on Oct. 24, Takaichi said she would "strategically deploy fiscal measures" to build a "strong economy." She pledged to achieve economic growth through public and private investment in strategic sectors while ensuring fiscal sustainability by increasing tax revenues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]