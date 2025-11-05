13 Japanese Detained at Fraud Base in Cambodia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Thirteen Japanese nationals were detained at a base for special fraud in Bavet, a city in southeastern Cambodia, on Tuesday local time, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said Wednesday.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Sato declined to provide details, as "the case is under investigation."

"Our embassy in Cambodia will respond appropriately in cooperation with local authorities," he said.

