13 Japanese Detained at Fraud Base in Cambodia
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Thirteen Japanese nationals were detained at a base for special fraud in Bavet, a city in southeastern Cambodia, on Tuesday local time, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kei Sato said Wednesday.
At a press conference in Tokyo, Sato declined to provide details, as "the case is under investigation."
"Our embassy in Cambodia will respond appropriately in cooperation with local authorities," he said.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]