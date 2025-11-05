Toyota Raises FY 2025 Net Profit Forecast to 2.93 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday that it has revised up its consolidated net profit forecast for fiscal 2025 to 2.93 trillion yen from 2.66 trillion yen, on the back of continued hefty sales of hybrid vehicles in North America.

For the year ending in March 2026, the leading Japanese automaker upgraded its group operating profit projection to 3.4 trillion yen from 3.2 trillion yen and its sales forecast to 49 trillion yen from 48.5 trillion yen.

Sales in North America have been brisk despite the adverse impact of high tariffs imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. The Toyota group are also enjoying strong domestic sales.

U.S. tariffs are expected to reduce the group's fiscal 2025 operating profit by 1.45 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, Toyota expects a smaller dent in profits than earlier projected from exchange rate fluctuations and higher materials prices. These factors as well as cost cuts and a review of its lineup of vehicles on sale are projected to boost profits by some 900 billion yen, the firm said.

