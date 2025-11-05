Kansai Electric Begins Survey for New Nuclear Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. said Wednesday that it has started a survey to consider building a new nuclear reactor in the central Japan town of Mihama, Fukui Prefecture, which already hosts the company's Mihama nuclear plant.

This is the first such survey in Japan since the March 2011 meltdown accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s tsunami-crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Through the survey, Kansai Electric will examine the geological and topographical conditions of two areas inside and outside the existing Mihama plant until around 2030 to determine the feasibility of building a new reactor.

The company will also consider profitability and the Nuclear Regulation Authority's regulatory policy before making the final decision.

On Wednesday, Kansai Electric began transporting materials and equipment to the survey areas. A boring survey is scheduled to start on Monday, followed by field examinations in the second half of the month to check geological distribution from ground level.

