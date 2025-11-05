SDP on Verge of Losing Only Lower House Seat

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Social Democratic Party is on the verge of losing its only seat in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, as its deputy head has expressed his intention to leave the party.

Kunio Arakaki, a Lower House lawmaker from Okinawa Prefecture, has sent a letter of resignation from the party, citing different views within the party on how to expand.

On Wednesday, the party discussed Arakaki's resignation at a regular executive meeting and decided to reach a conclusion at a meeting of the secretaries-general of its regional chapters on Nov. 19.

"We're making efforts to persuade (Arakaki) to stay with us," SDP leader Mizuho Fukushima said.

The SDP celebrated its 80th anniversary on Sunday. But on the same day, Arakaki revealed at a press conference that he had mailed a letter of resignation to Fukushima after she refused to receive it.

