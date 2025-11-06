Japan Panel OKs Increase in Catch Quota for Squid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese Fisheries Agency panel has approved an expansion of the fiscal 2025 fishing quota for the Japanese common squid by 1,800 tons following bigger-than-expected catches.

At its meeting Wednesday, a subcommittee of the Fisheries Policy Council gave the green light to the plan to increase the quota for the year through March 2026 to 27,600 tons from 25,800 tons at present, mainly by reallocating the portion reserved for adjustment.

The increase will also cover small fishing boats, which were ordered last week to suspend operations, but they will not be allowed to resume fishing as their catches already exceed the newly approved level.

The total quota for the squid for the current year was initially set at 19,200 tons, down 60,000 tons from a year before, following poor catches in recent years.

Once the squid fishing season began, however, catches turned out unexpectedly good, and the quota was boosted by 6,600 tons in September. Ahead of the high season, there have been calls for increasing the quota again, mainly from the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]