54 B. Yen of Japan Tax Money Wasted in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Wasteful and ineffective use of taxpayer money by the Japanese government in fiscal 2024 totaled about 54,081 million yen in 319 projects, according to a report the Board of Audit of Japan submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday.

Both figures were lower than those of the preceding year.

Of the total cases for fiscal 2024, which ended in March this year, 271, involving over 8.6 billion yen, were related to law violations or improper budget execution.

While the fiscal 2023 audit of the government focused on projects linked to COVID-19, the board mainly inspected a wide range of projects, including those aimed at ensuring people's safety and related to the defense and digital fields, for fiscal 2024.

Yuhei Harada, chief of the board, told a press conference, "With restoring fiscal soundness being a major challenge for the government, we'll continue strict and fair audits of various administrative and fiscal projects funded by taxpayer money."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]