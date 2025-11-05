SoftBank Launches New Joint Venture with OpenAI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese telecommunications carrier SoftBank Corp. said Wednesday that it has established a new joint venture, SB OAI Japan G.K., with its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., and U.S. artificial intelligence giant OpenAI.

SB OAI Japan, equally owned by OpenAI and a company established by SoftBank and SoftBank Group, will develop agent-type AI technology called "crystal intelligence" and tailored for the Japanese market. It will offer related services to domestic businesses from 2026.

The technology will handle operations such as information collection and document preparation to enhance productivity and management efficiency. It will be customizable based on the tasks and specific needs of each business.

The technology will first be deployed within SoftBank to accumulate know-how on specific ways to use it and develop services.

The introduction of the technology "will drastically change the way we work and the speed," SoftBank President Junichi Miyakawa told a press conference. "We are preparing with high hopes."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]