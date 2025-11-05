Takaichi Vows Continued Support in 1st Talks with Zelenskyy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held her first phone talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, and vowed that Japan will continue to support Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction from Russian aggression.

During the talks, Takaichi said that Japan has not changed its stance of standing with Ukraine, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Noting that the consequences of the war could impact the international order, the prime minister said that her country will strongly support Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace as soon as possible.

Later in the day, Takaichi spoke with her Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, by phone. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the unity of the Group of Seven major democracies.

