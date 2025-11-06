Mitsubishi Motors Posts Net Loss amid Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has reported a group net loss of 9.2 billion yen for April-September, against the year-before profit of 37.9 billion yen, due mainly to high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to the company’s earnings report released on Wednesday, operating profit was reduced by 27.7 billion yen by the Trump tariffs. Mitsubishi Motors also saw vehicle sales decline in Southeast Asia and the United States, its key markets.

Amid intensifying competition in Southeast Asia with Chinese rivals, the automaker also announced plans to suspend production at some plants in Thailand in mid-2027.

The company’s sales for April-September fell 3.5 pct from a year earlier to 1,261.2 billion yen, while operating profit plunged 81.0 pct to 17.2 billion yen. Its global vehicles sales fell 6 pct.

“The future of the industry as a whole is difficult to predict, and competition has become more intense,” Mitsubishi Motors President and CEO Takao Kato said at a press conference Wednesday, referring to the U.S. tariffs and the rise of Chinese automakers.

