"Palestine 36" Wins Top Prize at Tokyo Film Festival

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The 38th Tokyo International Film Festival has concluded with "Palestine 36," directed by Annemarie Jacir, winning the Tokyo Grand Prix, the highest prize, in the competition section.

The film explores Palestine during the British Mandate. Carlo Chatrian, chairman of the competition jury, praised it for how it delves into the past of the Palestinian issue and its artistic value.

The Award for Best Actress was presented to Momoko Fukuchi, who played the lead role in "Echoes of Motherhood," directed by Ryutaro Nakagawa, and Naomi Kawase, who played the main character's mother.

The Special Jury Prize went to "We Are the Fruits of the Forest", directed by Rithy Panh, and the Award for Best Director was shared by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis, the directors of "Heads or Tails?" and Zhang Lu, who directed "Mothertongue."

Wang Chuanjun won the Award for Best Actor for his performance in "Mothertongue."

