Honda Unveils New Hybrid System for Large SUVs

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. has unveiled to the press its new hybrid system for large SUVs, with an eye on the North American market, where large vehicles are in strong demand and hybrid vehicles are popular.

The Japanese automaker aims to launch vehicles with the new hybrid system from 2027.

The new system is designed to balance high power with fuel efficiency and meet emissions regulations in North America. Its battery is smaller than those of existing products.

Honda expects the new system to improve fuel efficiency by 30 pct compared with gasoline vehicles by enhancing the function to switch driving modes to suit the situation. The new system can also tow boats.

In the United States, the popularity of hybrid vehicles has increased since the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump revised a policy favoring electric vehicles.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]