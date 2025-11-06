Takaichi Vows Strict Action if Slush Funds Scandal Occurs Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi vowed Thursday to take strict action if a problem similar to the "slush funds" scandal occurs in her ruling Liberal Democratic Party again.

Responding to a question from Democratic Party for the People lawmaker Yasue Funayama on the prime minister's policy speech, delivered at the Diet, or parliament, Oct. 24, Takaichi said in a House of Councillors plenary meeting that she will "deal more strictly than before if a similar issue occurs," suggesting that she will take all possible measures to prevent a reoccurrence of the high-profile slush funds scandal that involved LDP factions.

Funayama, head of the opposition party's lawmakers in the Upper House, called for raising the minimum taxable income level to 1.78 million yen per year in line with increases in the country's minimum wages.

Takaichi replied that her government will "work out measures to raise the level in a manner linked to goods prices in the tax system revision process through the end of the year."

Makoto Nishida, secretary-general of Komeito, the LDP's former coalition partner and now on the opposition side, argued that the LDP should take some form of disciplinary action against members involved in the slush funds scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]