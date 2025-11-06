Tokyo Police Arrest Fraud Group Head, 6 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested the head of a fraud group believed to be linked to hundreds of fraud cases in Japan, along with six related people.

The seven men, including the 40-year-old head, Munemasa Takahashi, allegedly took four bank cards from a woman in her 80s in Niiza, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, and defrauded her of 4 million yen in cash around Nov. 8, 2024.

The woman was deceived through a telephone call from one posing as a Japanese Bankers Association official, saying that her money was being transferred from her account.

The International Crime Division of the Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed whether the seven have admitted the allegations against them.

The other suspects include Hajime Omika, 41, and Taichi Kishinami, 46, both of whom was allegedly involved in giving instructions or handling the defrauded money.

