Tokyo to Set Teacher Guidelines on “Monster Parents”

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government’s board of education on Thursday drafted an outline of proposed guidelines to help school teachers respond to unreasonable demands from parents and guardians, and presented it to an expert panel.

The outline states that teachers’ meetings with parents and guardians should be held for only up to 30 minutes after school on weekdays and that their conversations made either over the phone or in person should be recorded in principle.

The guidelines, to be created on the basis of a customer harassment prevention ordinance that the Tokyo government introduced in April, the first of its kind in Japan, and aimed at enabling teachers and other school staff to work with peace of mind, are expected to be finalized by the end of March 2026.

According to the board, there are cases in which teachers are forced to spend time at schools dealing with “monster parents,” who repeatedly make unreasonable demands.

The board established the expert panel in May to discuss detailed countermeasures, concluding that the customer harassment prevention ordinance could apply to schools as well.

