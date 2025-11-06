Japan MOF Keeps Economic Views Unchanged for All Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance kept its economic assessments for all 11 regions unchanged in a quarterly report released Thursday, citing solid private consumption and reduced uncertainty following the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement.

The ministry kept its overall assessment of the Japanese economy unchanged for the ninth straight quarter, saying that it was recovering gradually.

The report was compiled at a meeting of the ministry's local finance bureau chiefs to review regional economic conditions over the past three months.

The ministry left its assessments of private consumption and employment unchanged for all 11 regions.

On production activities, the ministry upgraded its view for the Hokuriku central region, while revising down its views for the Chugoku and Shikoku western regions.

