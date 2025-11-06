LDP, Nippon Ishin to Launch 5 Panels to Implement Policy Accord

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), agreed Thursday to launch five panels to implement their policy agreement.

The panels will respectively discuss the issue of political funds, the electoral system, constitutional amendments, social security system reform, and governance structure reform.

Nippon Ishin's proposed "secondary capital" initiative will be covered by the panel on governance structure reform.

The panels will start discussions next week.

On Thursday, the LDP and Nippon Ishin held the first meeting of a working-level council that will oversee the panels' discussions. LDP Acting Secretary-General Shinji Inoue and his Nippon Ishin counterpart, Ryuna Kanemura, were appointed to chair the council.

