Nissan Logs 1st April-Sept. Net Loss in 5 Years

Yokohama, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it fell into the red in April-September for the first time in five years, weighed down by higher U.S. tariffs imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, as well as lackluster sales in Japan and the United States.

For the first half of fiscal 2025, the struggling Japanese automaker reported a consolidated net loss of 221,921 million yen, against a profit of 19,223 million yen a year earlier.

Nissan also booked an operating loss of 27,653 million yen, against a profit of 32,908 million yen, on sales of 5,578.6 billion yen, down 6.8 pct year on year. The company said that the U.S. tariffs pushed down its operating balance by 149.7 billion yen.

At a press conference on the day, Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa said that the company is "firmly on the path to recovery," adding that "the foundation for future success is in place," referring to the launch of new models, including of the Leaf electric vehicle, as well as the improving cost structure.

During the six-month period, the automaker sold 1.48 million vehicles globally, down 7.3 pct. Its vehicles sales grew 2 pct in the North American market, but logged double-digit percentage falls in Japan and China. Sales in Europe fell nearly 8 pct.

