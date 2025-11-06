LY to Ban Flea Market Sales of Game Software Exceeding Retail Price

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--LY Corp. said Thursday that it will ban game software being listed on its flea market website Yahoo! Japan Flea Market for sale at a higher price than the retail price until about a month after its release.

The internet company said that it will delete the item listings if violations are found.

Also, the starting price of game software sold on LY’s online auction platform Yahoo! Japan Auction will be set at a price same as or lower than the retail price.

Both changes will be implemented on Nov. 13.

As newly released game software often comes with limited edition goods, the resale price tends to be steep.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]