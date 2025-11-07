Final Suspect Held in Teachers' Child Porn Case in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested an elementary school teacher in the western Japan prefecture of Okayama, marking the seventh and final arrest in a group of teachers who shared voyeuristic videos of schoolgirls on social media.

Arrested by the prefectural police of Aichi, central Japan, on Thursday for allegedly violating the law banning child prostitution and pornography was Mizuki Kai, 27, a teacher at a municipal elementary school in the Okayama city of Bizen.

He is suspected of possessing at his home the same day a video showing a girl changing clothes.

Kai, from the city of Okayama, admitted the allegation and told investigators that he could not dispose of the video because it was like a treasure although he had been anxious about getting arrested someday, according to the police.

The suspect said he obtained the video on the internet. While admitting that he was a member of the group, Kai said he has never filmed such videos himself.

