Takaichi Vows Govt Support for Advanced Chips

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that her government will support domestic production of next-generation semiconductors.

Government aid for Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce cutting-edge chips domestically, "will be the cornerstone of crisis management investment," Takaichi said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

She said that the government will "carry out strategic public-private investments" as part of its growth strategy.

Asked about what Takaichi thought of the world leaders she has met since she took office last month, she said U.S. President Donald Trump was a "cheerful and humorous person."

She said she got the impression that Chinese President Xi Jinping was a "serious person," adding, "We were able to establish a relationship in which we can frankly discuss pending issues."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]