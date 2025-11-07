Kyoto Univ. Succeeds in Creating Thymus Cells from iPS Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--A team at Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA, has succeeded in creating component cells for the thymus using human induced pluripotent stem cells.

The thymus produces cells linked to T cells, the pivot of the immune system, which attacks and destroys foreign substances that enter the body.

This achievement may be useful for treating persons born without a thymus and elderly people with weakened immune systems, according to the research team.

A related article from the team was published in international scientific journal Nature Communications.

The thymus, an organ located between the breastbone and the heart, produces killer T cells, which attack cancer cells, and helper T cells, which support other immune cells, from progenitor cells for T cells. As people grow older, the thymus gradually decreases in size and function.

