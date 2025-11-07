Japan PM Takaichi Holds Unusual 3 A.M. Study Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a study session at the prime minister's official residence from around 3 a.m. Friday to prepare for questions in her first parliamentary budget committee meeting as prime minister later that day.

Although past prime ministers including Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, have held study meetings early in the morning, predawn sessions are highly unusual.

Takaichi greeted reporters as she left the residence for members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, in Tokyo's Akasaka district at 3:01 a.m. She arrived at the study session venue three minutes later.

All of her secretaries participated in the session, which lasted about three hours, according to sources close to the prime minister.

Takaichi later attended meetings of a government economic security panel and her cabinet before the meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee from 8:59 a.m.

