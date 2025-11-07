Japan's Takaichi Orders Study to Revise Economic Security Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday instructed a government panel to start a study to revise the economic security promotion law.

The revision would make it easier for Japan to support port development and other projects overseas to strengthen its ties with partners and Global South emerging countries.

The law has been put into force in stages since 2022. The government is required to review it about three years after its enforcement.

For the revision, the government hopes to submit a bill at next year's ordinary session of parliament following discussions at an expert panel.

Takaichi gave the instructions at the first meeting of the Council for the Promotion of Economic Security since the inauguration of her administration last month.

