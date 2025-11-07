N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a ballistic missile from around Taegwan in the northwestern region toward the Sea of Japan on Friday, according to the South Korean military.

The missile seems to have already fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, a Japanese Defense Ministry source said.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters that no damage related to the launch has been reported in her country.

"North Korea launched a ballistic missile," Takaichi told a parliamentary committee meeting, adding that her country will gather information in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

It was the first North Korean ballistic missile launch since Oct. 22. Pyongyang claims to have tested a new important hypersonic weapon system.

