Toyota to Review EV Battery Plant Project in Fukuoka

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will review over the next year its program to build a battery plant for electric vehicles in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, due to a slowdown in global EV demand, Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori said Friday.

The Japanese automaker had planned to construct the new plant in a waterfront industrial park in the town of Kanda in Fukuoka, with the aim of starting production of next-generation lithium-ion batteries for EVs in 2028.

Hattori told reporters that Toyota President Koji Sato said in a meeting with him Thursday that the company is revising its business plan and aims to draw up with a sense of speed a new program that will contribute to the promotion and development of the local economy and job creation.

Hattori denied that the automaker intends to withdraw the plant construction plan.

In May, struggling Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. abandoned its program to build a new EV battery plant in Kitakyushu, also in Fukuoka, due to financial difficulties.

