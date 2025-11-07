N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--North Korea launched a ballistic missile from around Taegwan in the northwestern region toward the Sea of Japan around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according to the South Korean military.

The projectile, believed to be a short-range missile, appears to have fallen into waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, a Japanese Defense Ministry source said.

The missile reached a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers and traveled a distance of more than 450 km, the ministry said. The South Korean military said the missile flew about 700 km.

No related damage to ships or aircraft has been reported.

“North Korea launched a ballistic missile,” Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a parliamentary committee meeting in Tokyo, adding that her country will work with the United States and South Korea to gather information.

