Japan Recognizes 142 Artisans for Excellence in Craft

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said Friday it has selected 142 artisans with excellence in craft as contemporary master craftspeople who lead their respective areas.

Those recognized include Keiji Zenimaru, a 48-year-old plasterer from the central prefecture of Ishikawa who won the 1999 WorldSkills Competition's plastering division, and Futoshi Koshiishi, a 62-year-old of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, who blends Suntory Holdings Ltd.'s "Yamazaki" and "Hibiki" whiskies.

The oldest of the chosen artisans is Yoshimori Arakaki, 84, of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, who makes a local traditional banjo-like instrument called sanshin.

The youngest are 41-year-olds, namely Hiroto Ueda, a Japanese traditional sweets confectioner of Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and Kanae Uenishi, a hairdresser of Osaka.

This year, artisans were picked for the honor for the first time from five new job categories, including ice sculpture and coffee bean roasting.

