Flu Cases Exceed Alert Level in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new influenza cases per regularly monitored medical institution in Japan in the week through Sunday stood at 14.90, exceeding the alert level of 10, the health ministry said Friday.

The figure, based on data reported by about 3,000 such medical institutions nationwide, surged from 6.29 in the previous week, surpassing the alert level indicating a possible large-scale outbreak within four weeks.

Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, 25 topped the alert level, with the highest figure seen in Miyagi at 28.58, followed by 28.47 in Kanagawa and 27.91 in Saitama, approaching the warning level of 30. Their counts were followed by 25.04 in Chiba, 24.99 in Hokkaido, 23.80 in Okinawa and 23.69 in Tokyo.

In education, 2,307 kindergartens, nursery schools, and elementary, junior high and senior high schools were closed partially or fully due to the flu.

Japan entered the flu season at the end of September, marking the second-earliest date in the past two decades.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]