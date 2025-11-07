Japan SDF Officers Visit China in Exchange Program

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--A group of middle-ranking officers from the Japanese Self-Defense Forces visited a Chinese army facility as part of an exchange program between the two Asian neighbors' defense personnel, it was learned Friday.

Thirteen SDF officers arrived in China on Wednesday under the exchange program hosted by Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

"Exchanges of uniformed personnel are absolutely important, despite the issues between Japan and China," a foundation official said Friday.

The SDF officers visited the Academy of Military Sciences and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, which are Chinese military think tanks in Beijing. They held discussions with senior officials of the institutes and agreed on the importance of stable Japan-China ties for global stability.

The SDF officers are also scheduled to visit an air force facility in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and a navy facility in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province. They will stay in China until Thursday.

