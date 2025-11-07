Japan PM Apologizes for Welfare Benefit Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday apologized after the Supreme Court ruled the government reductions of welfare benefits to be unlawful.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting, Takaichi said, "I'd like to deeply reflect (on the government's response) and apologize."

It was the first government apology since the ruling was handed down in June.

Also on Friday, the welfare ministry presented a plan to provide additional welfare benefit payments to plaintiffs and others.

While the plaintiffs are seeking full payments to cover the welfare benefit reductions, the ministry plans to partially compensate for the cuts.

