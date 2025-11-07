Russia Warns of Drills near Island Disputed with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Russian authorities have issued a navigational warning for planned drills near Shikotan, one of the four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Tokyo, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference on Friday.

The islands are collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan.

The shooting drills are scheduled to take place from Saturday to Dec. 1.

In response, the Japanese government protested through diplomatic channels, saying, "Russia's military buildup on the Northern Territories runs counter to our country's stance on the four islands and is unacceptable."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]