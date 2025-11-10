INTERVIEW: Note Aims to Deliver Japanese Content Globally

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Note Inc. is aiming to deliver Japanese content globally in a partnership with Naver Corp., a South Korean technology company, Sadaaki Kato, founder and CEO of the Japanese content-sharing platform operator, said in a recent interview.

Note’s platform allows anyone to post various content, such as essays, novels and comics, with a billing function available. Naver operates Webtoon, a comic distribution site available in over 150 countries.

On Wednesday, Note said that it has received a capital injection of about 2 billion yen from Naver in a deal backed by their shared goal of supporting creators.

“We want to deliver Japanese content and creative talent to the world,” Kato said. “For example, Japanese content could be made into comics and dramas in South Korea,” he said.

Note has established a system in which creators are compensated for allowing their work to be used in artificial intelligence learning. “This could become a new revenue source in addition to advertising and billing,” Kato said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]