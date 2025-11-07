Honda Lowers Full-Year Profit Forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. on Friday lowered its full-year consolidated net profit forecast for the fiscal year ending in March 2026 to 300 billion yen from the previous projection of 420 billion yen.

The impact of high tariff measures by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump reduced its profit. Also, the Japanese automaker took into account production halts and cuts at its overseas plants due to semiconductor shortages, whose impact is estimated at 150 billion yen.

Honda also lowered its full-year operating profit forecast, to 550 billion yen from 700 billion yen, reflecting disruptions of supplies from a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer amid the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Honda Vice President Noriya Kaihara told a press conference that production at factories abroad is expected to return to normal between Nov. 17 and 21.

In the April-September first half, Honda's consolidated net profit fell 37.0 pct from a year before to 311,829 million yen, with U.S. tariffs hitting profits by 164.3 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]