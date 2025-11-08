Japan, S. Korea to Cooperate on Stable Relationship Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea on Friday agreed that they will communicate repeatedly to develop their countries' future-oriented relationship in a stable way, in line with last week's summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

During their strategic dialogue meeting in Seoul, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo also discussed moves by North Korea, including its military cooperation with Russia, reaffirming that they will work closely together for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

It was the first strategic dialogue session between the two countries' vice foreign ministers since the one held in Tokyo in June 2024.

Elsewhere in their meeting, Funakoshi and Park agreed that their countries plus the United States will collaborate in security fields.

Before the meeting, Funakoshi paid a courtesy call on South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]