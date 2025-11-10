Japan Assessing Impact of Tougher Penalties for Insults

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry is assessing through an expert panel the impact of tougher penalties for the crime of insult three years after their enforcement through a Penal Code revision.

The ministry has released information about 173 cases with guilty verdicts that became final between July 2022, when the revision came into force, and June this year.

While some victims positively evaluate the tougher penalties, others say, "Slander and defamation do not stop."

In 82 pct of the cases related to the internet, offenders were punished with fines, while the share was 47 pct for cases not linked to the internet, according to the ministry.

An individual who on social media posted a picture of a victim and said the person's looks were monstrous was fined 300,000 yen. Another perpetrator was fined 100,000 yen for insulting a person on a train, saying: "You're young and bald. Your life is over."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]