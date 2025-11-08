Takaichi Plans to Cut Her Own, Other Ministers' Pay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to revise the public servant remuneration law to cut the salaries of cabinet members including herself during the ongoing extraordinary Diet session.

The government will hold a meeting of related ministers as early as Tuesday to confirm the suspension of additional allowances for the prime minister and cabinet ministers, which are paid on top of lawmakers' salaries.

Takaichi apparently aims to demonstrate her commitment to reform by realizing her longstanding call to cut cabinet ministers' salaries. Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the new coalition partner of her Liberal Democratic Party, is also calling for reforms to reduce lawmakers' privileges.

"I'll work on a law revision so that (cabinet members) do not receive pay exceeding lawmakers' salaries," the prime minister said at her inaugural press conference in October.

The government is considering stating in the law that the extra allowances for the prime minister and cabinet ministers will not be provided "for the time being."

