Hunters, Authorities Exhausted amid Bear Crisis in Akita Pref.

Akita, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Amid the unusually frequent occurrence of bear attacks on humans in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, local officials and hunting association members tasked with responding to the crisis are showing signs of fatigue.

Bears appear day and night, sometimes prompting capture operations on weekends. A shortage of box traps has become a serious issue, and the situation has escalated to the point where support from the Self-Defense Forces is needed.

According to the Akita prefectural government, four people have been killed and about 60 injured by bears so far in fiscal 2025. The prefecture's bear information website, "Kumadas," recorded more than 5,500 sightings in October alone.

In the city of Daisen, about 500 bear sightings were reported in October. City officials are dispatched to confirm or chase away bears whenever reports come in. "We have to respond regardless of weekends or after-hours," said one weary official.

Due to the surge in bear appearances, the city has nearly depleted its supply of box traps and has rushed to procure eight additional units.

