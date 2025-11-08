Ex-Renault Chairman Who Worked to Forge Alliance with Nissan Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Louis Schweitzer, former chairman of French auto giant Renault SA, who worked to forge its alliance with Japan's Nissan Motor Co., has died at the age of 83, according to French media reports.

Schweitzer was born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1942. After studying at the Paris Institute of Political Studies and at the National School of Administration, he joined the French finance ministry. He served under then Prime Minister Laurent Fabius from 1984 to 1986.

In 1986, Schweitzer transferred to Renault, which was owned by the government at the time. During his tenure as chairman and CEO from 1992 to 2005, he realized the automaker's privatization in 1996 and, in 1999, decided to acquire a 36.8 pct stake in Nissan, which was facing a management crisis.

The Nissan-Renault partnership has evolved into a three-way alliance that includes another Japanese automaker, Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

