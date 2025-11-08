Japanese Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Nominated for Grammy

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for the 68th Grammy Award in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her piece, "Live Life This Day: Movement I," according to the full list of nominations released on Friday.

Hazama is internationally active after studying at Tokyo's Kunitachi College of Music and the Manhattan School of Music in New York. She was previously nominated in another category at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The 68th awards ceremony will be held on Feb. 1 next year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]