Emperor, Empress Visit Mie for Marine Convention

Toba, Mie Pref., Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako arrived in Mie Prefecture, western Japan, on Saturday to attend the 44th National Convention for the Development of an Abundantly Productive Sea.

After traveling by Shinkansen bullet train and local train, the Imperial couple visited the Toba Aquarium in the city of Toba, where they received a briefing on the aquarium's efforts to preserve marine biodiversity in the facility. The aquarium is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Seeing a sea otter jump and catch a squid stuck to the glass of a tank, the Emperor smiled and applauded. He asked the staff whether sea otters have good eyesight. Meanwhile, the Empress observed a dugong.

On Sunday, the couple will attend the marine convention in the city of Shima. They will also inspect the high school training ship Shirochidori in the town of Minamiise and then attend a fish release event.

The Emperor and Empress will return to Tokyo on Sunday night.

