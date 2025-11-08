Japan, Others Target Quadrupling Sustainable Fuel Use

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan and other countries said Friday that they will work to quadruple the use of sustainable fuels, such as biofuels and low-carbon hydrogen, by 2035.

The countries released a joint declaration ahead of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP30, which will be held from Monday in the Brazilian city of Belem.

The sustainable fuel initiative was jointly proposed by Brazil, Japan and Italy, and the proposal was supported by 19 countries, including Canada, India, Mexico and the Netherlands.

A Brazilian government official said that the initiative is attracting global support, given that various countries, including both developed and developing economies, as well as large and small nations, have joined.

Sustainable fuels are being introduced in the airline, shipping, automotive and other industries.

