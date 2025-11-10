CDP Exec Raps Govt for Dropping 1-Year Primary Surplus Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's policy chief Satoshi Honjo has criticized Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plan to scrap the government's policy of designating a specific target fiscal year for turning around the country's primary budget balance to a surplus.

The prime minister's plan to assess whether a primary budget surplus at the central and local governments has been achieved in time spans of several years is "very problematic," Honjo said in a televised debate on public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., on Sunday.

Takaichi declared her intention to drop single-year primary surplus targets at a meeting of the Budget Committee in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, or parliament, on Friday.

Achieving single-year primary surpluses is "a milestone on the road to fiscal consolidation," the CDP policy chief argued.

Honjo also slammed Takaichi's proposed "responsible and proactive" fiscal policy, saying, " Given the current inflation, a large fiscal stimulus would cause prices to rise further and accelerate the depreciation of the yen."

