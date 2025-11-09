4th Avian Flu Outbreak This Season Confirmed in Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Niigata prefectural government said Sunday that an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed at a poultry farm in the city of Tainai.

This is the fourth outbreak of avian influenza at a poultry farm in Japan this season and the second confirmed case in Niigata.

About 280,000 egg-laying hens raised at the affected farm will be culled to prevent further spread of the virus.

According to prefectural officials, the farm reported on Saturday morning that an unusual increase in bird deaths had been observed. A preliminary test returned positive results, and a genetic test later confirmed the infection.

Japan's first avian influenza outbreak this season was confirmed in the town of Shiraoi, Hokkaido, on Oct. 22, followed by the second case in the city of Eniwa, Hokkaido, on Nov. 2 and the third case in Tainai on Tuesday.

