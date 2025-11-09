20-Centimeter Tsunami Observed after Quake off Iwate Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tsunami waves up to 20 centimeters high reached the Pacific coast of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan on Sunday afternoon following an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.9.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers off the Iwate coast at around 5:03 p.m., prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue a tsunami advisory. The agency lifted the advisory at 8:15 p.m.

The quake registered up to 4, the sixth-highest level on the 10-notch Japanese seismic intensity scale. The maximum tremor was recorded in the city of Morioka and the town of Yahaba, as well as the town of Wakuya in neighboring Miyagi Prefecture.

The quake caused a temporary power outage on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line, suspending train operations between Sendai and Shin-Aomori stations, according to East Japan Railway Co., or JR East.

There were also delays on the Akita and Hokkaido Shinkansen lines.

