Japan Likely to Discuss Possessing Nuclear Subs

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese officials are likely to start discussions on possessing nuclear-powered submarines, whose ability to undertake long military operations secretly will help strengthen deterrence against China's maritime assertiveness.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), as part of their coalition agreement in October, pledged to promote the country's possession of submarines powered by a next-generation energy source and equipped with a vertical launching system, or VLS, for long-range missiles.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on television on Thursday that "the environment surrounding Japan is so severe that we have to discuss whether to use diesel as we've done so far or nuclear power."

The Maritime Self-Defense Force currently possesses submarines powered by diesel engines and lithium-ion batteries, which make it necessary for them to regularly surface and take in air to recharge batteries. Nuclear submarines do not have to do the same, enabling them to stay submerged for a long time.

A VLS can only be equipped on a submarine with a large hull and high mobility. Speed is important to avoid counterattacks, because the location of the submarine will likely be detected by the enemy after a missile launch.

