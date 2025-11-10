Tokyo Govt Conducts Sign Language Lessons ahead of Deaflympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is making final preparations to host the Deaflympics, known as the Olympics for people with hearing difficulties, from Saturday, such as conducting sign language lessons for its staff.

It aims to facilitate the management of the Deaflympics, in which some 3,000 athletes from over 70 countries and regions are slated to compete, by promoting understanding about people with hearing impairments through the lessons. The upcoming Deaflympics will be the first to be held in Japan.

Since Tokyo was selected in 2022 as the host city for the 2025 Deaflympics, set to run until Nov. 26, the metropolitan government has held sign language lessons a total of 15 times for welfare department workers and employees involved in events related to the international sports competition. Instructors taught participants how to introduce themselves and explain specifics about sports.

"By learning even simple sign language, we can understand what it's like to be unable to hear," a metropolitan government official said.

Tokyo Sport Benefits Corp., which works to promote sports among Tokyoites, also held a sign language lesson, on Oct. 2, for staff of metropolitan government-owned sports facilities to be used as Deaflympics venues. About 40 participants, including those taking part online, learned sign language and gestures that can be used in emergencies such as natural disasters, in addition to how to greet.

